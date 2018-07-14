Overview of Dr. Kourosh Keyhani, DO

Dr. Kourosh Keyhani, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Keyhani works at UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.