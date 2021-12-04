Dr. Kourosh Nakhaei, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakhaei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kourosh Nakhaei, DDS
Dr. Kourosh Nakhaei, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Creve Coeur, MO.
Dr. Nakhaei works at
Premier Dental Partners - Creve Coeur - Old Ballas Rd605 Old Ballas Rd Ste 118, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 597-9084
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My Dentist Dr.Nakhaei Kourosh is the best dentist ever I had 2 dentist before him hes so much better then the last too I had the way he gives u the shot in ur mouth its painless & when he works on ur mouth u don't feel anything he really knows how to make his patients feel comfortable at all times being going to him for 4 years now best dentist ever I even followed him two times when he moved just so I wouldn't lose him there's no other dentist like Dr.Nakhaei his #1 so glad he became a dentist & that I found him when I did we truly need more dentist to be like Dr.Nakhaei that's for sure when I followed him to this place they didn't take my insurance but Dr.Nakhaei knew I wouldn't go to any other dentist so he made sure my card would work at this place & it does, I use to hate brushing & hated my teeth cux I always got cavities but going to Dr.Nakhaei he changed my point of view & really made me love going to the dentist & love brushing again I'm always scared if he moves again out of
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Nakhaei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakhaei accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakhaei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakhaei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakhaei.
