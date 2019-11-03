See All Ophthalmologists in Chevy Chase, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Kourosh Nazari, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kourosh Nazari, MD

Dr. Kourosh Nazari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Nazari works at Kourosh Nazari, MD, FACS in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Ocular Prosthetics along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nazari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    LaserVue Eye Consultants
    5530 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 242-3296
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Ocular Prosthetics
Chalazion
Stye
Ocular Prosthetics
Chalazion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 03, 2019
    I tried to see Dr. Nazari for a follow-up and the office said he moved out of state and they don't take Cigna anymore.
    — Nov 03, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Kourosh Nazari, MD
    About Dr. Kourosh Nazari, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881685741
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Health Center of Pittsburgh
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kourosh Nazari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nazari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nazari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nazari works at Kourosh Nazari, MD, FACS in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Dr. Nazari’s profile.

    Dr. Nazari has seen patients for Stye and Ocular Prosthetics, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

