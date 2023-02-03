Dr. Kourous Rezaei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rezaei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kourous Rezaei, MD
Overview of Dr. Kourous Rezaei, MD
Dr. Kourous Rezaei, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from University Of Cologne/Germany and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Rezaei's Office Locations
The Retina Center - Munster10110 Don S Powers Dr Ste 101A, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-9888
The Retina Center - Munster10110 Donald S Powers Dr Ste 101A, Munster, IN 46321 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
It’s my 3rd visit after surgery. It was a complete success. His office runs like a Swiss watch.
About Dr. Kourous Rezaei, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, German and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Institute, Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan
- University Of Cologne/Germany
- University Of Bochum, Germany
Frequently Asked Questions
