Overview of Dr. Kourous Rezaei, MD

Dr. Kourous Rezaei, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from University Of Cologne/Germany and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Rezaei works at Illinois Retina Associates in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.