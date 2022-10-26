Dr. Kourtney Sims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kourtney Sims, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kourtney Sims, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
-
1
Humble Office1485 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E Ste 100, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (832) 415-0376
-
2
Houston Office4151 Southwest Fwy Ste 720, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (832) 415-0376
-
3
Aftercare Solutions Medical Group Inc1300 Bay Area Blvd Ste B100, Houston, TX 77058 Directions
-
4
Crossroads at West Ave/River Oaks2800 Kirby Dr Ste B212, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (832) 415-0376
-
5
Crossroads ObGyn and Wellness2200 Nasa Pkwy Ste 210, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (832) 415-0376
-
6
Crossroads ObGyn2360 County Road 94 Ste 108, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (832) 415-0376
-
7
Crossroads ObGyn and Wellness19255 Park Row Ste 205, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (832) 415-0376
-
8
Crossroads ObGyn and Wellness2020 North Loop W, Houston, TX 77018 Directions (832) 415-0376
-
9
Crossroads ObGyn and Wellness2500 E T C Jester Blvd, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (832) 415-0376
-
10
Crossroads ObGyn and Wellness6243 Fairmont Pkwy Ste 205, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (832) 415-0376
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
One of the most thorough and caring doctors! Very happy I found her
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548423387
- UT Houston Hlth Sci Ctr
- UT Health Science Center Houston
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Xavier University Of Louisana
