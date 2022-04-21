Dr. Kourtney Utz, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Utz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kourtney Utz, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kourtney Utz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Maryville, IL.
Dr. Utz works at
Locations
-
1
Smile For Life Dentistry879 PO Box, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 300-7849
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Utz?
It was refreshingly easy & enjoyable.
About Dr. Kourtney Utz, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1073181947
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Utz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Utz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Utz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Utz works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Utz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Utz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Utz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Utz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.