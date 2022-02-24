Overview of Dr. Koushik Shaw, MD

Dr. Koushik Shaw, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Shaw works at Austin Urology Institute in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.