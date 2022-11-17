Overview

Dr. Kousik Krishnan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Krishnan works at Midwest Podiatry Services - Oak Park in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.