Dr. Kousta Foteh, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Dr. Foteh's Office Locations
Vital Heart & Vein18450 Highway 59 N Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 417-4935
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly and concise with diagnosis, treatment and follow up. What a rock star!
Vascular Surgery
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- General Surgery
