Overview of Dr. Kouta Ito, MD

Dr. Kouta Ito, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Northborough, MA. They graduated from Tokyo Med and Dental University and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ito works at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northborough, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.