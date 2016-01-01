Overview

Dr. Kovil Ramasamy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Ramasamy works at Kovil Ramaswamy MD PA in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.