Dr. Kraig Burgess, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kraig Burgess, DO
Dr. Kraig Burgess, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They completed their residency with South Pointe Hospital-Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Burgess works at
Dr. Burgess' Office Locations
OrthoArizona - Arrowhead18555 N 79th Ave Ste E101, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 393-1010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He helped me so much. I had an accident that left my elbow broken terribly and I needed surgery. Sadly, the urgent care that I went to when it happened did not give me proper care or instruction at all, so the condition escalated and I was in extreme pain and bad shape when I saw Dr. Burgess more than a week after the break, but Dr. Burgess and his staff got me into surgery quickly and stabilized my elbow until the surgery, which was within 2 days. I am so thankful to this doctor (and his staff) for reacting quickly and taking care of the situation. Now I know where to go (and where not to go) should I ever break another bone! Thank you so much Dr. Burgess! He is very professional and very much a perfectionist!
About Dr. Kraig Burgess, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1396735882
Education & Certifications
- South Pointe Hospital-Cleveland Clinic
- The Ohio State University
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgess accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgess works at
Dr. Burgess has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Dupuytren's Contracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
223 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.
