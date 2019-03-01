See All Dermatologists in Orem, UT
Dr. Kraig Jenson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kraig Jenson, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (172)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kraig Jenson, MD is a Dermatologist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Jenson works at Orem Dermatology Center in Orem, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Warts and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Orem Dermatology Center
    1385 E 750 N, Orem, UT 84097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 396-0701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Warts
Intertrigo
Acne
Warts
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Condyloma Fulguration Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Electrocautery Chevron Icon
Electrocoagulation Chevron Icon
Electrosurgery Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fractional Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fractional Non-Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Glycolic Acid Skin Care Treatment Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery for Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
LED Light Treatment for Acne Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Sebacious Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Surgery Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Q-Switched Nd:YAG Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Removal of Condyloma Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EMI Health
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 172 ratings
    Patient Ratings (172)
    5 Star
    (145)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jenson?

    Mar 01, 2019
    Dr. Jenson has been my mother's dermatologist for at least 30 years. He is professional but pleasant. He also performed a minor surgery for me at no charge when I had no health insurance. Highly recommend.
    Deb Hickerson in Provo, UT — Mar 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kraig Jenson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kraig Jenson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jenson to family and friends

    Dr. Jenson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jenson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kraig Jenson, MD.

    About Dr. Kraig Jenson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922099324
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Med Center San Diego
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kraig Jenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jenson works at Orem Dermatology Center in Orem, UT. View the full address on Dr. Jenson’s profile.

    Dr. Jenson has seen patients for Acne, Warts and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    172 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kraig Jenson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.