Dr. Kraig Jenson, MD is a Dermatologist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Jenson works at Orem Dermatology Center in Orem, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Warts and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.