Dr. Kraig Knoll, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (106)
Map Pin Small Carson City, NV
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kraig Knoll, MD

Dr. Kraig Knoll, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carson City, NV. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Carson Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Knoll works at Sierra Nevada Surgical Associates in Carson City, NV with other offices in Gardnerville, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Knoll's Office Locations

    Sierra Nevada Surgical Associates
    1470 Medical Pkwy Ste 280, Carson City, NV 89703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 882-8848
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Carson Valley Office
    1516 Virginia Ranch Rd # 100, Gardnerville, NV 89410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 882-8848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
  • Carson Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 13, 2022
    Professional and courteous
    Devron West — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Kraig Knoll, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1225028277
    Education & Certifications

    • Baptist Health System Inc
    • Birmingham Baptist Med Ctr
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    • Dallas Baptist University, Dallas, Texas
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kraig Knoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knoll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knoll has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knoll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Knoll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knoll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

