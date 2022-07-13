Overview of Dr. Kraig Knoll, MD

Dr. Kraig Knoll, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carson City, NV. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Carson Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Knoll works at Sierra Nevada Surgical Associates in Carson City, NV with other offices in Gardnerville, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.