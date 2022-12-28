Dr. Kraig Kristof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kristof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kraig Kristof, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kraig Kristof, MD
Dr. Kraig Kristof, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio|University Of Toledo College of Medicine (Formerly McO) and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Dr. Kristof works at
Dr. Kristof's Office Locations
-
1
Kraig Kristof, MD -- Spine Surgery at The Toledo Clinic4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5424
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kristof?
Each visit was handled in timely manor and only had one appointment where he attended someone in need and that is understandable …I find he is on time and the radiology dept is always ready and get the job done efficiently and are friendly while doing so…I feel Dr Kristof is a wonderful and caring Spine surgeon and helped me with a cervical issue and I was impressed to feel immediate relief upon waking in recovery….not to say all areas felt terrific but definitely felt my right side felt better…I continue to improve and have no qualms in recommending Dr. Kristof…he helped me with all my discomfort and pain….I’m truly impressed…I couldn’t thank him enough!!
About Dr. Kraig Kristof, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1063682425
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Hospital--Spine Surgery Fellowship
- The University Of Toledo Medical Center--Orthopaedic Surgery
- The University of Toledo Medical Center
- Medical College of Ohio|University Of Toledo College of Medicine (Formerly McO)
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kristof has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristof accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kristof works at
Dr. Kristof has seen patients for Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kristof on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Kristof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kristof.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kristof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kristof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.