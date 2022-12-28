See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Toledo, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Kraig Kristof, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (64)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kraig Kristof, MD

Dr. Kraig Kristof, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio|University Of Toledo College of Medicine (Formerly McO) and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.

Dr. Kristof works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kristof's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kraig Kristof, MD -- Spine Surgery at The Toledo Clinic
    4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • University of Toledo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sacrum Disorders
Scoliosis
Herniated Disc
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Upper Back Pain
Adult Scoliosis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Spine
Bone Cancer
Broken Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spine Disorders
Cervical Spondylitis
Cervical Spondylolisthesis
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Degenerative Scoliosis
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis
Kyphosis
Lordosis
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine
Pinched Nerve in Back
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Infections
Spinal Instability
Spinal Shock
Spinal Tuberculosis
Spine Dislocation
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylarthritis
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 28, 2022
    Each visit was handled in timely manor and only had one appointment where he attended someone in need and that is understandable …I find he is on time and the radiology dept is always ready and get the job done efficiently and are friendly while doing so…I feel Dr Kristof is a wonderful and caring Spine surgeon and helped me with a cervical issue and I was impressed to feel immediate relief upon waking in recovery….not to say all areas felt terrific but definitely felt my right side felt better…I continue to improve and have no qualms in recommending Dr. Kristof…he helped me with all my discomfort and pain….I’m truly impressed…I couldn’t thank him enough!!
    Sherry R. — Dec 28, 2022
    About Dr. Kraig Kristof, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063682425
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • William Beaumont Hospital--Spine Surgery Fellowship
    Residency
    • The University Of Toledo Medical Center--Orthopaedic Surgery
    Internship
    • The University of Toledo Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio|University Of Toledo College of Medicine (Formerly McO)
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kraig Kristof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kristof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kristof has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kristof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kristof has seen patients for Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kristof on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Kristof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kristof.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kristof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kristof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

