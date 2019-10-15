Overview of Dr. Kraig McGee, MD

Dr. Kraig McGee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.



Dr. McGee works at Pocatello Ear Nose & Throat in Pocatello, ID with other offices in Soda Springs, ID and Blackfoot, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.