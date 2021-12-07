Dr. Solak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraig Solak, DO
Overview of Dr. Kraig Solak, DO
Dr. Kraig Solak, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Middlefield, OH. They specialize in Pain Management, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center and UH Geauga Medical Center.
Dr. Solak's Office Locations
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties15389 W High St, Middlefield, OH 44062 Directions (440) 632-0279Wednesday9:00am -Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties150 7th Ave Ste 200, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-4999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties25501 Chagrin Blvd Ste 200, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (440) 285-4999
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had torn meniscus in both knees, operations successful , functionality of knees 99%
About Dr. Kraig Solak, DO
- Pain Management
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1073505806
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Solak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solak.
