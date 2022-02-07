Overview

Dr. Kraig Wangsnes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Florida International University, Miami, Fl and is affiliated with Edgefield County Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Wangsnes works at University Cardiology Associates - Cardiovascular Associates of Augusta in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.