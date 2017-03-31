Overview

Dr. Krichna Sowles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burlington, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Escola De Medicina Da Santa Casa De Misericordia De Vitoria and is affiliated with Alamance Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sowles works at Cornerstone Medical Center in Burlington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.