Overview of Dr. Krikor Tatoyan, MD

Dr. Krikor Tatoyan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Tatoyan works at First Choice Surgical Center Inc. in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrotomy and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.