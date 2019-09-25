Dr. Tatoyan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krikor Tatoyan, MD
Overview of Dr. Krikor Tatoyan, MD
Dr. Krikor Tatoyan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Tatoyan's Office Locations
First Choice Surgical Center Inc.5651 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 103, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Directions (818) 373-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tatoyan is a really great surgeon. He really cares for his patients and I'd recommend him to anybody who needs general surgery.
About Dr. Krikor Tatoyan, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tatoyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tatoyan has seen patients for Gastrotomy and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tatoyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatoyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatoyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatoyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatoyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.