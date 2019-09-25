See All General Surgeons in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Krikor Tatoyan, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Van Nuys, CA
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Krikor Tatoyan, MD

Dr. Krikor Tatoyan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Tatoyan works at First Choice Surgical Center Inc. in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrotomy and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tatoyan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    First Choice Surgical Center Inc.
    5651 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 103, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 373-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Encino Hospital Medical Center
  • Sherman Oaks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastrotomy
Abdominal Pain
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gastrotomy
Abdominal Pain
Excision of Stomach Tumor

Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Sep 25, 2019
Dr. Tatoyan is a really great surgeon. He really cares for his patients and I'd recommend him to anybody who needs general surgery.
Danny — Sep 25, 2019
About Dr. Krikor Tatoyan, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598936726
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Wake Forest University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tatoyan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tatoyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tatoyan works at First Choice Surgical Center Inc. in Van Nuys, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tatoyan’s profile.

Dr. Tatoyan has seen patients for Gastrotomy and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tatoyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatoyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatoyan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatoyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatoyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

