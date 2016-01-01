See All Pediatricians in Lansing, MI
Dr. Kripa Thakur, MD

Pediatrics
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kripa Thakur, MD

Dr. Kripa Thakur, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lansing, MI. They completed their residency with Michigan State University-Sparrow Hospital

Dr. Thakur works at MSU Health Care Pediatrics | DeWitt in Lansing, MI with other offices in Okemos, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thakur's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MSU Health Care Pediatrics | DeWitt
    13750 S Sedona Pkwy, Lansing, MI 48906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 353-4000
  2. 2
    MSU Health Care Pediatrics | Specialty Clinic
    1200 E Michigan Ave Ste 145, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-5440
  3. 3
    MSU Health Care Pediatrics | Okemos
    1600 W Grand River Ave Ste 2, Okemos, MI 48864 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 349-6560

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kripa Thakur, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1386824159
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michigan State University-Sparrow Hospital
    • Pediatrics
