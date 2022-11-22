Overview of Dr. Kris Armstrong, MD

Dr. Kris Armstrong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Armstrong works at MDVIP - Owasso, Oklahoma in Owasso, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.