Dr. Kris Blodgett, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kris Blodgett, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX.
Locations
Fort Worth Smile Studio6115 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Directions (817) 252-4871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blodgett?
Dr. Blodgett gave me the smile I have always dreamed of! Extremely happy with my veneers. Very professional staff. I highly recommend this practice. I wish I would have had my smile makeover sooner.
About Dr. Kris Blodgett, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1073686663
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blodgett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blodgett accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
