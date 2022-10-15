Overview of Dr. Kris Dinucci, DPM

Dr. Kris Dinucci, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Dinucci works at Foot And Ankle Of Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.