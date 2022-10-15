See All Podiatrists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Kris Dinucci, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (75)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kris Dinucci, DPM

Dr. Kris Dinucci, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Dinucci works at Foot And Ankle Of Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dinucci's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Global Holdings Treatment Center LLC
    7304 E Deer Valley Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 342-9999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Oct 15, 2022
    Dr Dinucci's staff gave me an appointment the day I called. Dr. Ninucci diagnosed the problem quickly, numbed the toe and cut away the problem part of the nail. Mine was a simple problem for the Doctor it would not have been so simple for urgent care plus the fact I could get into see the doctor quickly was invaluable. Also, a couple years ago Dr. DiNucci surgically removed a very painful tailor's bunion and implanted a small screw to fill the gap in the foot bone structure for my wife. All of our experiences with Dr. DiNucci and his staff have been excellent. We highly recommend the Dr. DiNucci.
    Rick Schofield — Oct 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kris Dinucci, DPM
    About Dr. Kris Dinucci, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669416210
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • AO Trauma Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Fifth Avenue Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kris Dinucci, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dinucci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dinucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dinucci works at Foot And Ankle Of Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Dinucci’s profile.

    Dr. Dinucci has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinucci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

