Dr. Kris Dinucci, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kris Dinucci, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kris Dinucci, DPM
Dr. Kris Dinucci, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Dinucci works at
Dr. Dinucci's Office Locations
-
1
Global Holdings Treatment Center LLC7304 E Deer Valley Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 342-9999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinucci?
Dr Dinucci's staff gave me an appointment the day I called. Dr. Ninucci diagnosed the problem quickly, numbed the toe and cut away the problem part of the nail. Mine was a simple problem for the Doctor it would not have been so simple for urgent care plus the fact I could get into see the doctor quickly was invaluable. Also, a couple years ago Dr. DiNucci surgically removed a very painful tailor's bunion and implanted a small screw to fill the gap in the foot bone structure for my wife. All of our experiences with Dr. DiNucci and his staff have been excellent. We highly recommend the Dr. DiNucci.
About Dr. Kris Dinucci, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1669416210
Education & Certifications
- AO Trauma Fellowship
- Fifth Avenue Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinucci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinucci works at
Dr. Dinucci has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.