Overview of Dr. Kris Murthy, MD

Dr. Kris Murthy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Murthy works at Charleston Neurology in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.