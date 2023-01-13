Overview of Dr. Kris Parchuri, DO

Dr. Kris Parchuri, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital South and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Parchuri works at Kris Parchuri, DO in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Claremore, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.