Dr. Kris Parchuri, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kris Parchuri, DO
Dr. Kris Parchuri, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital South and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Parchuri works at
Dr. Parchuri's Office Locations
Spine & Orthopedic Specialists8165 S Mingo Rd Ste 201, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 286-3124Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Spine & Orthopedic Specialists1501 N Florence Ave, Claremore, OK 74017 Directions (918) 286-3124
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital Claremore
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
had some issues with my neck two vertebra were really messed up bad was referred to Kris Pachuri by my chiropractor as soon as i showed up felt very comfortable they took the time to really explain my situation the nurses and the entire staff was were extremly friendly and helpful if i have another problem ill go straight back to Kris and his staff so very thankful for all they did for me
About Dr. Kris Parchuri, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institute, Plano, TX
- Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
