Dr. Kris Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kris Reddy, MD
Dr. Kris Reddy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery Center - Kris Reddy MD FACS1501 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 304-0001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy is a kind and competent physician. He has performed several laser procedures and numerous injectables. Results are always perfect.
About Dr. Kris Reddy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1235291386
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.