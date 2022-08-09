See All Plastic Surgeons in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Kris Reddy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (38)
Map Pin Small West Palm Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kris Reddy, MD

Dr. Kris Reddy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Reddy works at Plastic Surgery Center -Kris Reddy MD FACS in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reddy's Office Locations

    Plastic Surgery Center - Kris Reddy MD FACS
    1501 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 304-0001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Body Disproportion
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Body Disproportion

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Ultra Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Vollure  Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Aug 09, 2022
    Dr. Reddy is a kind and competent physician. He has performed several laser procedures and numerous injectables. Results are always perfect.
    — Aug 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kris Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1235291386
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maimonides Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kris Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy works at Plastic Surgery Center -Kris Reddy MD FACS in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Reddy’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

