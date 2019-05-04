Overview

Dr. Krisell Fedrizzi, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Germantown, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.



Dr. Fedrizzi works at Providence Medical Group in Germantown, OH with other offices in Springboro, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.