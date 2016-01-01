Overview

Dr. Krishnaswamy Ramachandran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their fellowship with U Va-Vamc



Dr. Ramachandran works at Carilion Clinic Cardiology in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.