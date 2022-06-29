Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishan Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Krishan Gupta, MD
Dr. Krishan Gupta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Homer, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Family Health Network of Central New York Inc.85 S West St, Homer, NY 13077 Directions (607) 849-3271
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gupta and his staff are extremely thorough. They monitor their patients carefully.
About Dr. Krishan Gupta, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1598769176
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.