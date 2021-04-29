Dr. Krishan Singal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishan Singal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishan Singal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis.
Dr. Singal works at
Locations
Advanced Medical Center415 Crain Hwy S, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 766-5055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singal is a very positive doctor with a good sense of humor. He explains things well and in multiple ways if needed so that you can really understand what is going on with your body. He stays up on technology which I appreciate.
About Dr. Krishan Singal, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1538115118
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- All India Inst Med Sci
- U Alberta Hosp
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singal works at
Dr. Singal speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Singal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.