Dr. Krishan Yalamanchi, MB

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Krishan Yalamanchi, MB

Dr. Krishan Yalamanchi, MB is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Yalamanchi works at Children's Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yalamanchi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children s Specialized Hospital
    200 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 967-2089

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Diabetes Counseling
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Krishan Yalamanchi, MB

  Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1205804291
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Krishan Yalamanchi, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yalamanchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yalamanchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yalamanchi works at Children's Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Yalamanchi’s profile.

Dr. Yalamanchi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yalamanchi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yalamanchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yalamanchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

