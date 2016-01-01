Overview of Dr. Krishan Yalamanchi, MB

Dr. Krishan Yalamanchi, MB is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Yalamanchi works at Children's Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

