Dr. Krishanthan Vigneswaran, MD
Overview of Dr. Krishanthan Vigneswaran, MD
Dr. Krishanthan Vigneswaran, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Vigneswaran works at
Dr. Vigneswaran's Office Locations
UT Health Neurosciences7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 840, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 486-8080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
UT Health Neurosciences17520 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 450, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 486-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Krishanthan Vigneswaran, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1437418746
Education & Certifications
- M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
- Emory University School Medicine
- UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
- Vanderbilit University
