Overview of Dr. Krishdeep Khosla, MD

Dr. Krishdeep Khosla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and West Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Khosla works at S & K Medical Center in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.