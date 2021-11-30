Dr. Siwakoti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishmita Siwakoti, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Krishmita Siwakoti, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Siwakoti works at
Locations
Jeri Yvonne Movement Disorders Neurology Inc.2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-9999Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Endocrinologist!! So compassionate she’s very much in tune with her patient very attentive listens and answers completely plus she illustrates if need be. Can’t say enough about this Doctor she’s really fantastic!!
About Dr. Krishmita Siwakoti, MB BS
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siwakoti accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siwakoti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siwakoti works at
Dr. Siwakoti has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siwakoti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Siwakoti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siwakoti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siwakoti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siwakoti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.