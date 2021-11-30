See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Krishmita Siwakoti, MB BS

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Krishmita Siwakoti, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Birmingham, AL. 

Dr. Siwakoti works at University Of Alabama Birmingham in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Jeri Yvonne Movement Disorders Neurology Inc.
    2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-9999
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 1
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetes Type 1
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Diabetic Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Krishmita Siwakoti, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194130476
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siwakoti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siwakoti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siwakoti works at University Of Alabama Birmingham in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Siwakoti’s profile.

    Dr. Siwakoti has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siwakoti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Siwakoti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siwakoti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siwakoti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siwakoti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

