Dr. Alluri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishna Alluri, MD
Overview of Dr. Krishna Alluri, MD
Dr. Krishna Alluri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Northern Light Mayo Hospital, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center and St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.
Dr. Alluri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alluri's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists - Northeast2130 NE Loop 410 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 656-7177Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Mayo Hospital
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center
- St. Luke's McCall Medical Center
- St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alluri?
Seems knowledgeable. Good explanations.
About Dr. Krishna Alluri, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1992908347
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alluri works at
Dr. Alluri has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alluri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.