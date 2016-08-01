Dr. Krishna Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Bhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishna Bhat, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2627 LAUREL ST, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (281) 548-7313
- 2 10111 Grant Rd Ste E, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 890-7366
-
3
Sleep Diagnostic Center19411 McKay Dr Ste 100, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 548-7313
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor for sleep apnea study and therapy. I had severe most sleep apnea and insomnia. I am under his care and treatment and feel much better.
About Dr. Krishna Bhat, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1134124696
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.
