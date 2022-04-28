Dr. Krishna Chalasani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalasani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Chalasani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishna Chalasani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Neptune, NJ.
Dr. Chalasani works at
Locations
Jersey Shore University Medical Center1945 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3913Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A very patient , empathetic specialist!
About Dr. Krishna Chalasani, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chalasani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chalasani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chalasani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalasani works at
Dr. Chalasani has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalasani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalasani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalasani.
