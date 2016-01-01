Overview

Dr. Krishna Gannamaneni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gannamaneni works at Gannamaneni Gastroenterology in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.