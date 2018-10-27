Dr. Krishna Ganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Ganti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Krishna Ganti, MD
Dr. Krishna Ganti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Ganti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ganti's Office Locations
-
1
Krishna M Ganti MD11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 203, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 596-6158
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Medicare
- Optimum HealthCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ganti?
First appt DR Ganti pleasant and took care of the problem ASAP. Followup visit I would give a 1 STAR. waited over an hour to get back in room, office gal put another pt ahead of me (her friend) ? a whiner and her appt was 15 min after mine. Her response doc running late. an excuse to get the whiner back. They think if your retired you have all the time in the world. WRONG!! Most EVERY doc I've seen in Spring Hill FL is this way, and I may go once or twice year. So inconsiderate!!
About Dr. Krishna Ganti, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1063413128
Education & Certifications
- Otorhinolaryngology
- King Georges Hosp
- Andhra Med Coll
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganti accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganti works at
Dr. Ganti has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.