Dr. Krishna Gumidyala, MD
Overview of Dr. Krishna Gumidyala, MD
Dr. Krishna Gumidyala, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from University of Illinois At Peoria and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Gumidyala works at
Dr. Gumidyala's Office Locations
Optim Orthopedics210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 644-5300Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Midtown Sports Medicine285 Boulevard NE Ste 310, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 522-5828
Optim Orthopedics-Bluffton16 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 201, Okatie, SC 29909 Directions (843) 705-9401
Sylvania209 Mims Rd # A, Sylvania, GA 30467 Directions (912) 564-5236
Hinesville Office1146 E G Miles Pkwy, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (912) 877-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gumidyala is the best in his field. He did a lumbar fusion on me and it I cannot express the joy in my heart to be able to walk without pain radiating down my legs. Thank you so much Doc. And his bedside manner is impecable.
About Dr. Krishna Gumidyala, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Spine Surgery Fellowship At The University Of California
- Orthopedic Surgery Residency At The University Of Tennessee, Campbell Clinic
- Campbell Clinic / Univ of Tennessee
- University of Illinois At Peoria
Frequently Asked Questions
