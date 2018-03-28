Dr. Krishna Mannava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Mannava, MD
Overview
Dr. Krishna Mannava, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Licking Memorial Hospital, Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Locations
Fairfield Medical Center618 Pleasantville Rd Ste 302, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 687-6910
Vive Vascular6488 E Main St Ste 120, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 Directions (614) 729-8483
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Licking Memorial Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Performed a catheter directed thrombolysis to remove a venal thrombosis in upper extremity caused by a PICC LINE. Removed clot quickly and safely with no discomfort and great bedside manor. Explained procedure fully and did a fantastic job. No pain meds needed after procedure. Great doctor!
About Dr. Krishna Mannava, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation/John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute
- Case Western Reserve University/ University Hospitals, General Surgery Residency
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- University Of Akron
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mannava has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mannava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mannava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mannava has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mannava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.