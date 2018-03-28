Overview

Dr. Krishna Mannava, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Licking Memorial Hospital, Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mannava works at FHP Vascular Surgery in Lancaster, OH with other offices in Reynoldsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.