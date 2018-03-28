See All Vascular Surgeons in Lancaster, OH
Dr. Krishna Mannava, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Krishna Mannava, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Licking Memorial Hospital, Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Mannava works at FHP Vascular Surgery in Lancaster, OH with other offices in Reynoldsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Fairfield Medical Center
    618 Pleasantville Rd Ste 302, Lancaster, OH 43130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 687-6910
    Vive Vascular
    6488 E Main St Ste 120, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 729-8483

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairfield Medical Center
  • Licking Memorial Hospital
  • Mount Carmel East
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dialysis Complications Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 28, 2018
    Performed a catheter directed thrombolysis to remove a venal thrombosis in upper extremity caused by a PICC LINE. Removed clot quickly and safely with no discomfort and great bedside manor. Explained procedure fully and did a fantastic job. No pain meds needed after procedure. Great doctor!
    Michael L Parmley in Lancaster, OH — Mar 28, 2018
    About Dr. Krishna Mannava, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krishna Mannava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Mannava has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mannava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Mannava has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

