Dr. Krishna Mylavarapu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mylavarapu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Mylavarapu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Krishna Mylavarapu, MD
Dr. Krishna Mylavarapu, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Little Rock, AR.
Dr. Mylavarapu works at
Dr. Mylavarapu's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Neurology Outpatient Clinic9600 Baptist Health Dr Ste 320, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-0421
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mylavarapu?
I have severe Cluster Headaches and since they are rare, few people understand anything about them, even few Doctors. Dr. Mylavarapu listened intently and knows exactly what I am going through. We now have a rescue plan and I am thankful for that!
About Dr. Krishna Mylavarapu, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1275889198
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mylavarapu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mylavarapu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mylavarapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mylavarapu works at
Dr. Mylavarapu has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Stroke and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mylavarapu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mylavarapu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mylavarapu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mylavarapu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mylavarapu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.