Overview

Dr. Krishna Nagendran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Opelousas General Health System and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Nagendran works at Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Naperville, IL, Thibodaux, LA, Zachary, LA and Opelousas, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.