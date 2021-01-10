Dr. Krishna Narayanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Narayanan, MD
Dr. Krishna Narayanan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from JIPMER Pondicherry/Med Coll and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Narayanan's Office Locations
Krishna Narayanan,MD101 E Beverly Blvd Ste 306, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 888-8646
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Narayanan is a very good doctor and he has got my approvals quick for surgery and ct scans
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
- 1255376968
Education & Certifications
- USC University Hosp
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- JIPMER Pondicherry/Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayanan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narayanan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narayanan has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narayanan speaks Hindi, Spanish and Tamil.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayanan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayanan.
