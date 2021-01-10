Overview of Dr. Krishna Narayanan, MD

Dr. Krishna Narayanan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from JIPMER Pondicherry/Med Coll and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Narayanan works at Narayanan and Narayanan Mds in Montebello, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.