Dr. Krishna Nirmel, MD
Dr. Krishna Nirmel, MD
Overview of Dr. Krishna Nirmel, MD
Dr. Krishna Nirmel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Natick, MA. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Nirmel works at
Dr. Nirmel's Office Locations
The Nirmel Neurological Institute10 Union St Ste 3A, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 650-1022
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nirmel?
I found Dr. Nirmel to be very knowledgeable, friendly, patient and through. He spent time explaining my condition and the treatment I needed in order to function without executing pain. His exam is not traditional yet effective. He answered two pages of questions I asked. He made sure I understood exactly what he would do in my surgery. He ordered all studies, MRI, X-Rays, labs spinal brace before my surgery. I decided to have extensive spinal surgery with him. He picks his team for the surgery, other surgeons and nurses, I found very impressive. Denise, Office Manager, reached out to my insurance co. and sent all documents they requested. She also made all appointments for pre-op and post op. I hope this review helps you in your decision when picking your Neurosurgeon. If I needed spinal surgery again, he would definitely be my surgeon. I would highly recommend him. Enclosing-I'll miss you Dr. Nirmel, I can't thank-you enough for giving me my life back. Stay well.
About Dr. Krishna Nirmel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, French and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nirmel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nirmel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nirmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nirmel works at
Dr. Nirmel has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nirmel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nirmel speaks French and Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nirmel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nirmel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nirmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nirmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.