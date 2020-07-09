See All Neurosurgeons in Natick, MA
Dr. Krishna Nirmel, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Krishna Nirmel, MD

Dr. Krishna Nirmel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Natick, MA. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Nirmel works at The Nirmel Neurological Institute in Natick, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nirmel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Nirmel Neurological Institute
    10 Union St Ste 3A, Natick, MA 01760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 650-1022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Memory Evaluation
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Memory Evaluation

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 09, 2020
    I found Dr. Nirmel to be very knowledgeable, friendly, patient and through. He spent time explaining my condition and the treatment I needed in order to function without executing pain. His exam is not traditional yet effective. He answered two pages of questions I asked. He made sure I understood exactly what he would do in my surgery. He ordered all studies, MRI, X-Rays, labs spinal brace before my surgery. I decided to have extensive spinal surgery with him. He picks his team for the surgery, other surgeons and nurses, I found very impressive. Denise, Office Manager, reached out to my insurance co. and sent all documents they requested. She also made all appointments for pre-op and post op. I hope this review helps you in your decision when picking your Neurosurgeon. If I needed spinal surgery again, he would definitely be my surgeon. I would highly recommend him. Enclosing-I'll miss you Dr. Nirmel, I can't thank-you enough for giving me my life back. Stay well.
    Terri D. — Jul 09, 2020
    About Dr. Krishna Nirmel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598758195
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Royal Victoria Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krishna Nirmel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nirmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nirmel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nirmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nirmel works at The Nirmel Neurological Institute in Natick, MA. View the full address on Dr. Nirmel’s profile.

    Dr. Nirmel has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nirmel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nirmel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nirmel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nirmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nirmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

