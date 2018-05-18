Dr. Krishna Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Krishna Patel, MD
Dr. Krishna Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
2
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr Fl 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
3
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had surgery with Dr. Patel - she's awesome. She met with me a few times beforehand - I was extremely nervous because this was my first surgery and it was on my head. However, she explained the procedure to me and helped calm my nerves. Day of - she was great! I'm a big baby and they made sure I was comfortable throughout the visit. She even waited til my husband got to the hospital to start. She did a great job on my surgery!
About Dr. Krishna Patel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1215062153
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Bell's Palsy and Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
