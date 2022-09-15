Overview of Dr. Krishna Patel, MD

Dr. Krishna Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Wheaton Eye Clinic in Wheaton, IL with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.