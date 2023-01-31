Dr. Krishna Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Krishna Patel, MD
Dr. Krishna Patel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Texas Oncology-Round Rock North301 Seton Pkwy Ste 104, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 687-2300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Texas Oncology-Georgetown1500 Rivery Blvd Ste 2215, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (512) 688-5579Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Williamson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel was VERY professional and friendly. Strongly recommend her to new patients. Staff was helpful and kind. Nurses who drew my blood were exceptional (did not feel any pain! well done nurses).
About Dr. Krishna Patel, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1619263183
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&amp;M University / Main Campus
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
