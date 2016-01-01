Dr. Patel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishna Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Krishna Patel, MD
Dr. Krishna Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elkins Park, PA.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Albert Einstein Medical Center60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6000
-
2
Einstein Healthcare Network5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7890
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Krishna Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1881123875
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.