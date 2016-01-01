See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Elkins Park, PA
Overview of Dr. Krishna Patel, MD

Dr. Krishna Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. 

Dr. Patel works at Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Albert Einstein Medical Center
    60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-6000
  2. 2
    Einstein Healthcare Network
    5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-7890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis

Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Krishna Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881123875
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

